Welcome to IMAO! Swiped Off the Internet: Oddly Mesmerizing Posted by Oppo on 2 January 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Speak, Master! Your wish is my command…”
“My name is Sunny and if you crack any jokes I’ll give you salmonella.”
Get over easy yourself, Sunny! I eat salmonella for breakfast and crap it by lunch!
Keep your sunny side up, or the yolk’s on you…
I would probably have had a conversation with him.
Well, look who’s got face on their egg!
Where is the bacon!!!!