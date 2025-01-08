Straight Line of the Day: What Are We Doing Here, Anyway? Posted by Oppo on 8 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Me? I’m scoping 1200 parts for material defects while tracking wind changes and local fire hotspots… or are you being philosophical?
If you need a second set of eyes on Mrs Welch’s parts let me know.
For all I know this could just be a computer game some kid is playing on another planet where their species is outside of time and has figured out how to create and collapse galaxies at will, true masters of the universe.
Just trying to avoid eye contact with the whale and the bowl of Petunias.
[squinting] Who wants to know?
And suddenly the webmaster questioned his own purpose. Or was it Frnak?
I am privileged to occasionally hobnob with many ultra-intellectuals who generously project their arrogant opinions and occasional humorous narratives in hopes of acquiring virtual bacon.
I’m not going to name any names, but some of us are here pretending to not be the FBI.
The Freeguild Brotherhood of lnvestigators?
Not me.
Just trying to be funny here (and obviously failing)…
With a lack of women here, you’re right to question it. Has Walrus only attracted men with his famous pictorial reviews and polls?
Maybe try posting some pictures of male hunks attached to fish hooks and when women bite, you reel them in and press them into service?
I don’t know about you, but I am low key investigating the disappearance of a yak. Keep it under your hat. (Uh, I mean, keep the information that I am running an ivestigation under your hat, not the yak, not that a yak would actually fit under your hat, but we want the yak returned, so keeping it under your hat would kind of defeat the purpose of my entire investigation.)
Also, has anybody seen a shillelagh lying around?