This Is How They Elect a Pope. Why Can't We Do the Same Thing for Intern Judge? Posted by Oppo on 8 January 2025, 3:00 pm Go to the nominee and ask him: "Acceptasne electionem de te canonice factam in Summum Internem?" Then, when he agrees, ask him: "Quo nomine vis vocari?" Blowing white smoke out the roof is just a side perk.
“You don’t have to call me Johnson! My name is Raymond J. Johnson Jr. Now you can call me Ray, or you can call me J, or you can call me Johnny, or you can call me Sonny, or you can call me Junie, or you can call me Junior; now you can call me Ray J, or you can call me RJ, or you can call me RJJ, or you can call me RJJ Jr. . . but you doesn’t hasta call me Johnson!”
I think you’re just blowing smoke somewhere else
Is fumum ex asino suo flante!
From his WHAT?
anus’
The translator thought I was referring to an animal.
But don’t every call me Shirley.
You don’t vote for Intern judges.
I just wanna see and talk to the interns. I’ve heard so much about them since returning.
I understand you have women like this:
Now, SHE could be an intern at my house!
Ahoooga
You never know who a future group might bring.