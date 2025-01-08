This Is How They Elect a Pope. Why Can’t We Do the Same Thing for Intern Judge?

Go to the nominee and ask him:

“Acceptasne electionem de te canonice factam in Summum Internem?”

Then, when he agrees, ask him:

“Quo nomine vis vocari?”

Blowing white smoke out the roof is just a side perk.

  1. “You don’t have to call me Johnson! My name is Raymond J. Johnson Jr. Now you can call me Ray, or you can call me J, or you can call me Johnny, or you can call me Sonny, or you can call me Junie, or you can call me Junior; now you can call me Ray J, or you can call me RJ, or you can call me RJJ, or you can call me RJJ Jr. . . but you doesn’t hasta call me Johnson!”

