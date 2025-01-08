Welcome to IMAO! One of Our Viewers Thought We Should Spend More Time on Content Than on Interns

Posted by on

.

1

10 Comments

  4. Interns aren’t content?

    I’ve been advocating that we do intern cyber-meet-‘n-greets. I haven’t seen so much as one photo of an actual intern. Add to that, there seem to be no female commenters here anymore! We need a marketing plan directed at Umen!

    Now is the time for all good women to come to the aid of IMAO!

    1
    Reply to this comment

    • I am willing to remove my shirt while posting. I am not willing to do the work to get my waistline back to 30 inches or make my abs and pecs look like the actual abs and pecs I had twenty-eight years ago rather than the doughy, concealed mass of flesh that they have become recently, but I can definitely remove my shirt.

      Starting when we get some nice spring weather again, of course. Late April or early May, sometime around then. It’s too cold to walk around without a shirt on right now.

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.