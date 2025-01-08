Welcome to IMAO! One of Our Viewers Thought We Should Spend More Time on Content Than on Interns Posted by Oppo on 8 January 2025, 11:00 am . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Yes, even more valuable content
like:
Did you know one in every four frogs is a leap frog? 🐸
Followed for more content!
One swallow doth not a summer make…
Baywatch fan fiction?
Nah. No reason to take away interns content time. Nope. Uh-Uh. Fagitaboutit.
Interns aren’t content?
I’ve been advocating that we do intern cyber-meet-‘n-greets. I haven’t seen so much as one photo of an actual intern. Add to that, there seem to be no female commenters here anymore! We need a marketing plan directed at Umen!
Now is the time for all good women to come to the aid of IMAO!
Call me, ladies. I’m fixin’ flank steak tonight. Baked potato with exotic stuffin’s, Basil (not Basil)-buttered green beans. Lemon meringue pie.
IMAO tried doing a Ladies Night, but California shut ’em down.
I am willing to remove my shirt while posting. I am not willing to do the work to get my waistline back to 30 inches or make my abs and pecs look like the actual abs and pecs I had twenty-eight years ago rather than the doughy, concealed mass of flesh that they have become recently, but I can definitely remove my shirt.
Starting when we get some nice spring weather again, of course. Late April or early May, sometime around then. It’s too cold to walk around without a shirt on right now.
The interns don’t think you should spend more time on content? Do they actually read the content?