Straight Line of the Day: What Are You Going To Do (Legally) With All Your Gold?

A toast to 50 years of legalized gold

Stuart Substack | 27 Dec 24 | Stuart Englery

Gold enthusiasts can celebrate a golden anniversary this New Year’s Eve and simultaneously mark a market manipulation milestone.

Fifty years ago, President Gerald R. Ford legalized private gold ownership, allowing Americans once again to stack the regal metal as a wealth-preserving asset and safe haven against monetary inflation and dollar depreciation. Gold futures trading and market meddling also began in the United States a half-century ago.

On Dec. 31, 1974, Ford issued an executive order revoking President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 decree that criminalized gold hoarding and prohibited American citizens from owning more than $100 worth (about 5 troy ounces at the time) of the demonetized metal.

…

Gold could be owned, bought and sold domestically as an investment without risking a $10,000 fine and 10 years in prison.