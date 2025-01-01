Isn’t Every Crime a Hate Crime? Posted by Oppo on 1 January 2025, 3:00 pm If I’m committing a crime, there must be something I hate, right? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If I had a nickel for every time I said the exact some thing….
Nope. I am robbing the bank not because I hate the banker, but because I love money.
Why do we have to supply an adjective to a crime, referencing the love and the hate crime as shown? isn’t a crime is still a crime.
It doesn’t follow – but the chances are very good that there IS something you hate!
Like smart-ass commenters, maybe?
BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHA
(If – Then logic is fun. 🤣 )
You mean like cooked vegetables, under horsepowered cars an slow moving cars in the center lane even worse left lane, dull knives, Joe Bitem, shoveling snow etc
Is every hate a crime? If the progressives get their way, it will be…
I committed a Love Crime once but it was legal. It’s just an expression.