Scientists Discover That All Animals Fall Into Distinct Categories

To wit:

(A) Those That Can Safely Be Cuddled

  1. Puppies
  2. Kittens
  3. Baby Ducks

(B) Those That Can Be Admired on Film Only

  1. Bears
  2. Raccoons
  3. Wolves
  4. Flamingoes

(C) None of the Above

  1. Slugs
  2. More Slugs

