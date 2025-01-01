Scientists Discover That All Animals Fall Into Distinct Categories Posted by Oppo on 1 January 2025, 5:00 pm To wit: (A) Those That Can Safely Be Cuddled Puppies Kittens Baby Ducks (B) Those That Can Be Admired on Film Only Bears Raccoons Wolves Flamingoes (C) None of the Above Slugs More Slugs Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Emu: “I’ve been slighted again and I’m so mad I could peck someone’s eyeball out.”
Interesting
A litter of puppies…
A gaze of raccoons…
A flamboyance of flamingos…
A congress of slugs.
Can Tribbles be categorized in B?
Slugs
More Slugs
Gutless Slugs
Maggots
Democrats