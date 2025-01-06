Welcome to IMAO! It Sometimes Seems You People Just Post Any Old Thought That Comes Into Your Head Posted by Oppo on 6 January 2025, 11:00 am That’s Called “Projection” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You expect us to have new thoughts? Get real…
Can’t fool me.
That’s a generator for a 1941 Willys Jeep.
I know what you mean. Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about the different odors of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. See, to me, the Pacific is a real ocean and the Atlantic is an imposter. It doesn’t smell right. And it’s full of tropical heat and fish with noses that can skewer you. Yuk. The species aren’t right either. And the people on either side appear to be nuts. Of course, the Eastern shore of the Pacific Ocean is lined with potheads and fruitcakes. And the Western side has a whole lotta Communists. I’ve got more I could add on this, but maybe next week. Gotta run.
Tomato soup– what’s the point?
Nice try Fed.