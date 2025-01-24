When in Australia . . .

. . . just keep away from mystery balls. How hard is that?

Mystery balls on Sydney beaches found to contain faecal bacteria

bbc | 01/20/2025 | Kelly Ng

It urged anyone who spotted the balls not to handle them and to contact authorities.

Besides the acids and bacteria, the balls also contained volcanic rock pumice.

The first batch of debris in October were at first mistakenly called “tar balls” but were later found to contain everything from cooking oil and soap scum molecules, to blood pressure medication, pesticides, hair, methamphetamine and veterinary drugs.

Sydney Water has reported that its water treatment plants are operating normally and that there were no known issues with waste systems in the city.