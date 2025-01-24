Wait — How Come Walrus Gets Assigned an Intern To Bring Him Coffee, and I Don’t? Posted by Oppo on 24 January 2025, 1:00 pm She’s fair, but it’s not fair. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
That coffee looks HOT!!! Be careful.
Good try mate. That was way back in the good ole days when red solo cups had handles.
Check out the upper arms. She gonna toss Walrus around like an empty backpack!
Wait. How much does Walrus weigh?