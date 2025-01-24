Straight Line of the Day: Big Surprises in Store for 2025: … Posted by Oppo on 24 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Bud-Light makes real amends with Americans and becomes the number one beer again.
Autocorrect quits changing the word you wanted into something else.
Bear goggles!
No concentration camps for liberals, trans, and journalists 🙁
Another attempt on Trump’s life occurs early in his term.
Was it Iran? Was it the FBI? Was it the CIA, the NSA, the Clinton’s, Don Lemon, Stormy, Maxine Waters, or just the deep state? No one finds out.
Now, if I told you, it wouldn’t be a surprise then, would it?
Which store(s)? I don’t wanna miss ’em.