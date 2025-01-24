Bond Girlathon Friday : Opening week

Hi and welcome to the Friday editionfor the Bond Girlathon. Given the number of Bond girls we need to double the contest if we want to get this in before the Vance Administration starts. There will be rotating Interns for the post so you won’t always be seeing my pretty face. I hope you enjoy this group as much as the other.

Three of the girls have appeared in two Bond films.

Match 1

Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

Honey Ryder

Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) Synopsis: Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come. Ursula Andress VS Plenty O’Toole Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Synopsis: Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

Lana Wood

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Ursula Andress +4

Ursula Andress +3

Ursula Andress +2

Ursula Andress +1

No Preference

Lana Wood +1

Lana Wood +2

Lana Wood +3

Lana Wood +4 25 votes · 25 answers Vote

Match 2

Sylvia Trench

Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963) Synopsis: Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

Eunice Grayson

VS

Bambi

Actress: Lola Larson Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Synopsis: Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.

Lola Larson

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Eunice Gayson +4

Eunice Gayson +3

Eunice Gayson +2

Eunice Gayson +1

No Preference

Lola Larson +1

Lola Larson +2

Lola Larson +3

Lola Larson +4 21 votes · 21 answers Vote

Like this: Like Loading...