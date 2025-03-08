Christine Blaisie-Ford Suddenly Remembers Sexual Abuse By Someone Else Posted by Oppo on 8 March 2025, 4:00 pm Puts on glasses and Little-Girl Voice er … You? Democrats DEMAND investigation. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Christine:
“Elon Musk raped me in the back of his Gremlin in 1990.”
Wait … I remember now. It was ME! I was the BSOT! (Big Slut On Campus).
Did I say Kavanaugh? I meant Musk. Yes, definitely Musk.