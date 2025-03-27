Hey, Moon Nukers! We’re Having a Top-Secret Chat About Future Strategy — I Just Hope Commenter Gene Is Not Included on This Invite List Posted by Oppo on 26 March 2025, 8:00 pm D’Oh! Glad I don’t work for the Pentagon — or this could be serious. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I 👍💯 agree because I have Turrets Syndrome with a little Asbergers thrown in and I have become a Chronic Whistleblower because of it
I don’t even trust myself and my IMAO Security Clearance should clearly be revoked..I would blow the lid off this entire operation here. 😢
Does this mean we have found a way to smuggle a nuke onto one of them Chinese moon landers?
You’re right, Oppo. Look, the man has toilet paper hangin’ from Biden’s tookus, right here – right on these hallowed IMAO grounds that are
full ofcleaned of tookus… junk!! He’s dangerous, I’m tellin’ ya. He always paints these word pictures and then I have nightmares. I couldn’t trust him to drive left seat. He’s washed out of the High Stakes Program. Revoke his clearance and Intern privileges and I’ll fill in for him. It’ll be a strain, but I’ll manage it.
Not a Joke.
— Biden
You don’t mean Gene, Gene the Dancing Machine?
Chuck Barris is one of my all time favorite people as far as celebrities go..he was also a CIA Agent!