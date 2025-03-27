Straight Line of the Day: When the Only Tool You Have Is a Hammer, … Posted by Oppo on 27 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If I had a hammer, I’d hammer in the morning.
I’d hammer in the evening all over this land.
I’d hammer out danger, I’d hammer out a warning.
I’d hammer out love between my brothers and my sisters…oh, and if I had a 🔨 I would nail back down some blown 🤣 off shingles on a storage shed. 🏡
We had a meeting about you yesterday.
Heh! I know. He gets a BAN HAMMER! 🤣
🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨DING DING DING DING DING🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔
Yeah, but what KIND of hammer? Perhaps all you want to do is pound metal, in which case, you need a metal pounding hammer. Otherwise, you might as well pound sand!
How many times do I have to tell ya to get the rright tool for the rright job!! Eh?
There’s few things I enjoy more than taking my sledgehammer and splitting some fire logs with one of those little steel pyramid thingies.
Make mine a ball peen.
… you have the key to every hardware store in the area – one swing and you’re in!
When the Only Tool You Have Is a Hammer, you’re not a man.
… repair is no longer an option…
…”IT’S CLOBBERIN” TIME!!!”
Do not attempt to floss your teeth.
…you become a Democ-Rat.
When the only tool you have is a hammer, all your problems look like nailing Paul Pelosi.
When the only tool you have is a hammer, you should let your boyfriend swing it.
When the Only Tool You Have Is a Hammer, …Youbetter nail it.
Kill your CRT television before it’s too late.
Huh? You’re saying it’s too late already? Damn.
Okay, then wave it around your mother-in-law’s ceramic knick-knacks just for fun.
Huh? You’re saying she’s dead already? Damn.
Okay, then threaten one of those kids who are driving the family’s golf cart illegally!
Huh? You’re saying you tried that and your writing this from jail. Damn.
Do you have any more hammers at home I could borrow?
We’ll have a meeting about you tomorrow.
Hammer? I just met her!
Don’t go up against the steam engine.
…It’s Hamma time!
…you might as well become just another radical Islamist mohel.
…it’s puddin’ time at the Biden residence.