Straight Line of the Day: When the Only Tool You Have Is a Hammer, …

  1. If I had a hammer, I’d hammer in the morning.
    I’d hammer in the evening all over this land.
    I’d hammer out danger, I’d hammer out a warning.
    I’d hammer out love between my brothers and my sisters…oh, and if I had a 🔨 I would nail back down some blown 🤣 off shingles on a storage shed. 🏡

  2. Yeah, but what KIND of hammer? Perhaps all you want to do is pound metal, in which case, you need a metal pounding hammer. Otherwise, you might as well pound sand!

    How many times do I have to tell ya to get the rright tool for the rright job!! Eh?

  12. Kill your CRT television before it’s too late.

    Huh? You’re saying it’s too late already? Damn.

    Okay, then wave it around your mother-in-law’s ceramic knick-knacks just for fun.

    Huh? You’re saying she’s dead already? Damn.

    Okay, then threaten one of those kids who are driving the family’s golf cart illegally!

    Huh? You’re saying you tried that and your writing this from jail. Damn.

    Do you have any more hammers at home I could borrow?

