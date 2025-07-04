Another Reason We’re Well Rid of English Rule

George Orwell didn’t have to be creative; he just had to know his countrymen.

[UK] Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury’s Set to Introduce Major Change to Store Layouts Amid Obesity Crackdown

This is Money | 1 July 2025 | Angharad Carrick

Supermarkets will reportedly be required to make significant changes to their stores as part of a government crackdown on obesity. …

Major supermarkets will have to report on healthy food sales and ‘increase the healthiness of sales in communities across the UK’, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

This means that they may have to reformulate products, change the layout of stores, offer discounts on healthy foods, or change loyalty schemes to promote healthier options. …

In 2022, supermarkets were banned from displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar in shop entrances and till areas.