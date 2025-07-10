Morning Muster at IMAO Posted by Oppo on 10 July 2025, 11:00 am Where the interns at? Walrus looks in real danger of falling out of the frame, there.
They’re busy right now.
A little more behind the ears, girls. Oh, that’s it….[purrrr]
“There’s a big blob of funny coming your way…”
Obscury honorable mention.
On what grounds?
For recognizing the movie poster.
I knew what it was right off.
Don’t worry team, I got the fire extinguisher in case there is anything smoking hot or there are any dumpster fires.
Likely to be both.
Gotta admit holding a cigarette between the lips is still really cool.
Dude in red car brought his kid?
PG, I tell ya.
Spielberg probably airbrushed out the gun in the cop’s hand.