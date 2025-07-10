Straight Line of the Day: Try To Think Like a Liberal: “Our Democracy ™ Is At Stake Unless We…” Posted by Oppo on 10 July 2025, 12:00 pm
Our Democracy ™ Is At Stake Unless We… ooowww, ow, the pain is *terrible* – I just can’t think like a liberal…
…force people to embrace Socialism.
“*Think* like a liberal…”
That’s a good one!
“Our Democracy ™ Is At Stake Unless We…”
“…subvert the will of the electorate.”
You lost me at “try to think like a liberal.”
I’d rather try to ride a bike like a fish.
“… just keep Bernie upright until 2028…”
“… find another $50 billion to really get the California High-Speed Rail project back on track…”
“… kill a lot more babies and replace them with migrants…”
…drive a stake through it
Our Democracy ™ Is At Stake Unless We…
do the Watusi, like boney Maroney.
Our Democracy ™ Is At Stake Unless We…
Violently attack, burn, and loot anyone who disagrees with our point of view, or has nice things that we want.