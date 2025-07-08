On a Scale of 1 Through 10

I dislike the opposition political party, and they dislike me.

But I am getting more than a little sick of this social media stuff.

If I create a hateful, aggravating, Godawful genocidal email or text, that is a 10 on the Hitler scale. Right?

If I forward something that someone else created — well, it could be a 4, or it could be an 8. It depends on the content of what I am forwarding. Someone else created it, but I am implying that I think it’s good and worth sharing.

And if someone who “supports me” sends a message, that is like a zero on my scale of culpability.

Now, here’s the news story that generated these thoughts.

I don’t like Zohran, and I do like the NY Post, but here goes with the analysis:

Zohran Mamdani shared ‘sick’ video mocking Hannukah and ‘cosplaying Jews,’ advocacy group charges

NY Post | 7/06/25 | Shane Galvin A Jewish advocacy group slammed Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for posting a “sick” video mocking Hannukah and “cosplaying Jews.”

OK, so he shared it. Sounds like a 6, because it seems to be humor-based and he likes the video’s anti-Jewish humor. That’s him.

They don’t say what’s “sick” about it yet.

The mayoral front-runner shared a video on his X account last year from the Geeta Brothers Duet Group, showing two men wearing wigs dancing behind a menorah, playing with dreidels and celebrating with Punjabi-style music.

Sounds like Weird Al, so farsi (heh) with Punjabi-style music.

“Zohran Mamdani posts Indian men cosplaying Jews, spinning dreidels and lighting the menorah,” pro-Jewish group Stop Antisemitism wrote in a post to X Saturday, which included the controversial song.

Again, it’s Weird Al territory. I liked his video about the Amish.

“Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure _ZohranKMamdani — this is sick.”

Okay, so that’s where the Post got their headline.

Next, it’s described as a campy song:

Mamdani, 33, shared the campy song called “Hey Hannukah” during last year’s Festival of Lights. “Happy 3rd night of Hanukkah from Astoria and Long Island City,” the Queens lawmaker wrote on X at the time.

Does not sound insulting. He probably intended it as a pun-jab (heh), but by itself it is not insulting.

The video is from the 2015 parody album “Punjabi Christmas Album Hits” from the Geeta Brothers — a side project of Sikh-Canadian musician and comedian Jus Reign.

Judging by the title of the “album” (how many songs were on it?) — it was divided between poking fun of Christians and poking fun of Jewish traditions — so why is the Jewish mocking played up in this story, and not the Christian mocking? Hmmm, Post?

Mamdani shared a similar video from the same comedy group on Christmas Eve 2024.

Oh, he did, did he? So why does the Post not find that worthy of a big, splashy headline?

“Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from Astoria and Long Island City,” the self-described “nepo-baby” wrote, sharing a video for the song “Jingle Bells,” in which the performers wear similar wigs.

As a Catholic, I’ve gotta give this communist butthead a pass on this.

Wigs?

“Nepo-baby” is a complete non-sequitur, and wigs are not offensive to believers with an appreciation of sometimes controversial uses of extraordinarily lame humor. Remember, humor is not tone-deaf until you label it so.

The tone-deaf post is not the only reason Jewish New Yorkers are outraged over the rise of the socialist pol.

Well, I’m glad to hear that, because there are three reasons to get outraged, and they have limited connection to the socialist pol:

Some Big Apple voters were gobsmacked when they received pro-Mamdani text messages that invoked the horrors of the October 7th attack in Israel.

First, how did the pro-Mandani Boy contingent get their email addresses? That should have been the first thing investigated in this story. Failure #1, NY Post.

Second, supporters are not the same as the candidate. Supporters say things the candidate doesn’t. We know that. We’re adults. Trump’s supporters spout off. Mandani Boy gets a pass on this.

Third, invoking Oct. 7th is absolutely beyond the pale unless you’re mourning the victims. It’s like invoking Auschwitz. This aspect should have been the focus of the story, not an afterthought after some parody-album stupid-useless video, in my opinion. Failure #2.