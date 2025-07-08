Straight Lie of the Day: Practice Your Tall Tales Here, In the Virtual Safety of This Forum

Example:

Several years ago while doing research for a project, I came across a book that went into great detail about the subject I was researching. I bought the book and as I do, tore sections of a random paragraph or two out of the book and searched for them.

Bingo — the “author” of the book had lifted pages and pages of text verbatim from other books, like from “Great Expectations.” He also claimed to be involved in extensive nuclear fission for the Army in his basement.

I ran into him at an event and asked if I could ask him some questions about the book, specifically some of the paragraphs he lifted from other authors. “It’s all classified so I can’t talk about it other than what’s in the book, ya weirdo. Stop stalking me.”

The classic “it’s classified” and “Oppo, ya weirdo” and “Keep your hands off my wife’s dress” stuff. I resolved to tell a couple of other PhD black ops nuclear researchers I know to steer clear of this kook. I know I will!