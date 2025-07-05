Straight Line of the Day: Well, What Did You Do In the 5th Grade That Was Worth Noticing?

Arizona 5th graders plotted to murder boy in bathroom and make it look like suicide, police say

NBC News | June 27, 2025 | Doha Madani and Mirna Alsharif

A group of fifth-grade students were arrested last fall over an alleged plot to murder a fellow student after being overheard discussing their plans, according to a newly released police report.

Four students at the Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, Arizona, were accused of planning to fatally stab a fellow fifth grade student and forge a suicide note to make it appear self-inflicted, according to the police report. A parent alerted the school of the plot on Oct. 1, 2024, after their child overheard the group talking about it.