Straight Line of the Day: Unlikely Headlines: … Posted by Oppo on 16 August 2025, 12:00 pm “Man Takes Selfie With Rhino; Turn Out Extremely Well” . “Aardvark Locates Pieces of Phone of Man Who Took Selfie With Rhino”
“Hillary’s Crimes Acted Upon!”
“Oppo and Mika Found in Bed Together!”
You Won’t Believe This One Weird Thing . . .
“Ah — Ahpo”
That photo looks like it was obtained from her “other” website.
Cat says, “won’t be long now” after lawnmower runs over tail.
RINO Represents Republican Konstituents, Kourt Kase Koming, Kalamity Kry Kiddies!
I see what the AP did there.
Congressman works for something other than own self-interest. Foul play suspected…
Frank J makes guest post at IMAO
Latest Social Media Trend, Humble Bragging About Your Husbands Hard Work, Goes Viral.
Reports Indicate Cases of Spontaneous Spousal Back-Rubs Are Skyrocketing
Latest Women’s Fads Lead To Reduced Divorce Rates