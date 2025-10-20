Babesleaga Group AI : Week 3 : Results and Standings

We make the turn and are heading for the finish.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Ann-Margaret
|3 – 0 – 0
|237
|79.00
|76
|79.00 – 19.00
|Donna Douglas
|2 – 1 – 0
|176
|58.67
|155
|58.67 – 51.67
|Julie Newmar
|2 – 1 – 0
|149
|49.67
|166
|49.67 – 55.33
|Jayne Mansfield
|2 – 1 – 0
|149
|49.67
|185
|49.67 – 61.67
|Bernadette Peters
|1 – 2 – 0
|172
|57.33
|153
|57.33 – 51.00
|Virginia Madsen
|1 – 2 – 0
|156
|52.00
|167
|52.00 – 55.67
|Catherine Deneuve
|1 – 2 – 0
|135
|45.00
|189
|45.00 – 63.00
|Joan Collins
|0 – 3 – 0
|104
|34.67
|196
|34.67 – 65.33
Week 4
- 10:00 am Joan Collins vs Jayne Mansfield
- 2:00 pm Virginia Madsen vs Bernadette Peters
- 6:00 pm Ann-Margaret vs Donna DOuglas
- 8:00 pm Catherine Deneuve vs Julie Newmar