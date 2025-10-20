Babesleaga Group AI : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

We make the turn and are heading for the finish.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
106 votes · 106 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
106 votes · 106 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
114 votes · 114 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
113 votes · 113 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Ann-Margaret3 – 0 – 023779.007679.00 – 19.00
Donna Douglas2 – 1 – 017658.6715558.67 – 51.67
Julie Newmar2 – 1 – 014949.6716649.67 – 55.33
Jayne Mansfield2 – 1 – 014949.6718549.67 – 61.67
Bernadette Peters1 – 2 – 017257.3315357.33 – 51.00
Virginia Madsen1 – 2 – 015652.0016752.00 – 55.67
Catherine Deneuve1 – 2 – 013545.0018945.00 – 63.00
Joan Collins0 – 3 – 010434.6719634.67 – 65.33

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Joan Collins vs Jayne Mansfield
  • 2:00 pm Virginia Madsen vs Bernadette Peters
  • 6:00 pm Ann-Margaret vs Donna DOuglas
  • 8:00 pm Catherine Deneuve vs Julie Newmar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.