Straight Line of the Day: If You Were the New Head of the Niagara Falls Chamber of Commerce: …

Niagara Falls ‘at breaking point’ with migrants filling hotels amid fears Trump crack down will send surge of asylum seekers across Canada border – as country goes to polls
https://www.dailymail.co.uk | 4/28/25 | Natasha Anderson
Niagara Falls is at a ‘breaking point’ with ‘thousands of asylum seekers’ taking refuge in the popular tourist hotspot, the city’s mayor has warned.
The famous southeastern Ontario city has more migrants per capita than any other city in Canada, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati told The Telegraph.
The influx has placed strain on the city’s services, hospitals and schools, Diodati claimed, adding that ‘our shelters are full, our transitional housing is full, the drug problem is like it’s never been before’.
New slogan: “Niagara, Please!”
…I would “soap” the falls and BAM!! An even better updated version of the Lawrence Welk Show opening. (filmed in Panavision of course)
… I’d be negotiating hard with the Canadians to annex my city…
They deserve to share the pain…
Never mind…
Wait…uhh…lemme just make sure I heard that right. So the tourist destination’s problem is that they can’t get people to leave?
Just feed em some of that Canadian bacon nonsense. They’ll come to their senses.
… I’m introducing ultra-tiny housing units, curiously shaped like barrels…
…I’d be building The Mother of All Mexi-Cannons
Line them up in V pattern, like Geese, to make their flight more efficient and ensure they make it all the way over Texas. They can use ponchos for wing suits.
Any day now they will be flying over Lubbock by the thousands and I always stand outside looking at them and wonder to myself….”You fool! they could drop some deuces on you.”
Just call them Canadians, problem solved, eh?
Offer free rides on the Niagara, Falling, Helicopter Ferry.
Abandon the subsidized hosing policies that led to the problem.
Build more igloos, watch ’em drown from global warming.
Bus them to Montreal.
They would have me “over a barrel”?
…I would suggest they drain the Falls again (1969 the last time) and BAM! There it is….Jimmy Hoffa’s skeleton. 🩻