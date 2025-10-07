Straight Line of the Day: If You Were the New Head of the Niagara Falls Chamber of Commerce: …

Niagara Falls ‘at breaking point’ with migrants filling hotels amid fears Trump crack down will send surge of asylum seekers across Canada border – as country goes to polls

https://www.dailymail.co.uk | 4/28/25 | Natasha Anderson

Niagara Falls is at a ‘breaking point’ with ‘thousands of asylum seekers’ taking refuge in the popular tourist hotspot, the city’s mayor has warned.

The famous southeastern Ontario city has more migrants per capita than any other city in Canada, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati told The Telegraph.

The influx has placed strain on the city’s services, hospitals and schools, Diodati claimed, adding that ‘our shelters are full, our transitional housing is full, the drug problem is like it’s never been before’.