You Say You Want a Resolution: Ways That the Budget Impasse in Congress Might End: … Posted by Oppo on 20 October 2025, 12:00 pm
Formerly announce that Trump is indeed King Trump and now has the authority of having anyone he seems fit of the death penalty to have them beheaded…in public (exp. Hillary)
This period in history will be remembered as The Trump Inquisition.
… with compromise, which, when you break it down, ends with a promise, but what kind of promise is it? The clue is in the first part of the word. “Com-“ is obviously short for commie, and you know how far you can trust any commie promises…
With Democrats offering the support of partisans. Who are bi. Bipartisans.
And if you’re truly kinky you can join the Trifecta.
… “I’ll scratch your back if you’ll scratch mine” will lead to a lot of bloody backs…
With inconceivable national debt and no measurable benefit to any of us in the servant class.
Zerobudget restart. Cap at tax revenue each year.
They might all catch COVID and die.
Well, I hope so, since they — and their staffs — and the judiciary — were exempt from the vaccine mandate that caused many of us to lose our jobs.
Simple.
Repubs withhold BACON from Dims.
POOF!
Impasse over.
How is witholding bacon from vegans and muzzies supposed to help?
I just want today’s SLotD dammitt!
Hate to break the news to you, but this is today’s SLotD.
The Emu may pay you a visit — depending on Walrus’s mood.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are tight though!
Well, you’d drink too if you had to watch the Cowboys play every week…
That was the young me. I’mma Teetotaler now and I’ve never felt worse.
No running for House re-election without a balanced budget. New sources of revenue to balance it:
Stacey Abrams “Please no tidal wave” dunking booth
% of Paul Pelosi auction house. He heard there was a hammer price.
Advertising for new TV game show “Are you smarter than Ketanji Brown-Jackson?”
Nancy Pelosi / Kamala Harris liquor-r-us stores
Forget the chain of Chuck Schumer cheeseburger stands. Those would require subsidies and stomach pumps.