  1. Formerly announce that Trump is indeed King Trump and now has the authority of having anyone he seems fit of the death penalty to have them beheaded…in public (exp. Hillary)
    This period in history will be remembered as The Trump Inquisition.

  2. … with compromise, which, when you break it down, ends with a promise, but what kind of promise is it? The clue is in the first part of the word. “Com-“ is obviously short for commie, and you know how far you can trust any commie promises…

    • Well, I hope so, since they — and their staffs — and the judiciary — were exempt from the vaccine mandate that caused many of us to lose our jobs.

      Members of Congress and Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden’s Vaccine Mandate
      Newsweak | 9/10/21 | Darragh Roche

      President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates for federal employees don’t apply to members of Congress or those who work for Congress or the federal court system.

      Biden issued two executive orders on Thursday requiring vaccination against COVID for federal workers and contractors who work for the federal government. He also asked the Department of Labor to issue an emergency order requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis.

  10. No running for House re-election without a balanced budget. New sources of revenue to balance it:
    Stacey Abrams “Please no tidal wave” dunking booth
    % of Paul Pelosi auction house. He heard there was a hammer price.
    Advertising for new TV game show “Are you smarter than Ketanji Brown-Jackson?”
    Nancy Pelosi / Kamala Harris liquor-r-us stores
    Forget the chain of Chuck Schumer cheeseburger stands. Those would require subsidies and stomach pumps.

