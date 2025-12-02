Straight Line of the Day: IMAO’s Helpful Hints for Operating an AirBNB: …

  • Put the pillows in disposable plastic so if your disgusting guests put their lice- and bedbug-infested hair on them there will be minimal damage.
  • Same with the sheets.
  • Sit in the living room at all times cleaning your hunting rifles.
  • Pets OK, but no cobalt-doped carbon dots (and no pooftahs).

  7. Do not search for hidden cameras, believe me, I’ll know.

    Hostel rates should not vary due to victim or psychopath status to avert suspicion.

    Put guests at ease by wearing a Not The Gimp tee-shirt.

