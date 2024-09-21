Straight Line of the Day: If You Had a Time Machine … Posted by Oppo on 21 September 2024, 12:00 pm Sounds like one we may have done before, but oh well — it’s good after you’ve gotten a new perspective. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If You Had a Time Machine …
I would make damn sure I took an extra flux capacitor…or two.
Avoid the Morlocks.
… you should kidnap baby Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Idi Amin, all the evil people from history, raising them all to create an army of supervillains in order to rule the world…
I’d go back and put a GPS tracker on my shillelagh.
… I’d hammer in this evening, then hammer in this morning…
…. I’d go back and up toll on the GOV. WILLIAM J. Le PETOMANE THRUWAY to at least a quarter.
That sounds like an enuke idea to me.