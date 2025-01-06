Babesleaga Group AD : Final Results and Standings.

Group AD is over and let us congratulate our winner.

Greta Garbo

Results

Final Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Greta Garbo7 – 0 – 045765.2816965.28-24.14
Ginger Rogers6 – 1- 038855.4221655.42-30.85
Barbara Stanwyck5 – 2 – 039656.5722156.57-31.57
Katharine Hepburn3 – 3 – 136051.4226751.42-38.14
Mae West3 – 3 – 131244.5728944.57-41.28
Claudette Colbert2 – 5 – 021530.7138430.71-54.85
Irene Dunne1 – 6 – 017424.8543024.85-61.42
Joan Crawford0 – 7- 012517.8547917.85-68.42

Group AE

Week 1

  • 10:00 am Alicia SIlverstone vs Cathy Lee Crosby
  • 2:00 pm Demi Moore vs Susan Sarandon
  • 6:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Sharon Stone
  • 8:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Meryl Streep

