Babesleaga Group AD : Final Results and Standings.

Group AD is over and let us congratulate our winner.
Greta Garbo
Results
Final Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Greta Garbo
|7 – 0 – 0
|457
|65.28
|169
|65.28-24.14
|Ginger Rogers
|6 – 1- 0
|388
|55.42
|216
|55.42-30.85
|Barbara Stanwyck
|5 – 2 – 0
|396
|56.57
|221
|56.57-31.57
|Katharine Hepburn
|3 – 3 – 1
|360
|51.42
|267
|51.42-38.14
|Mae West
|3 – 3 – 1
|312
|44.57
|289
|44.57-41.28
|Claudette Colbert
|2 – 5 – 0
|215
|30.71
|384
|30.71-54.85
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 6 – 0
|174
|24.85
|430
|24.85-61.42
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 7- 0
|125
|17.85
|479
|17.85-68.42
Group AE
Week 1
- 10:00 am Alicia SIlverstone vs Cathy Lee Crosby
- 2:00 pm Demi Moore vs Susan Sarandon
- 6:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Sharon Stone
- 8:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Meryl Streep