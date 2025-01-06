Babesleaga Group AD : Final Results and Standings.

Group AD is over and let us congratulate our winner.

Greta Garbo

Results

Final Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Greta Garbo 7 – 0 – 0 457 65.28 169 65.28-24.14 Ginger Rogers 6 – 1- 0 388 55.42 216 55.42-30.85 Barbara Stanwyck 5 – 2 – 0 396 56.57 221 56.57-31.57 Katharine Hepburn 3 – 3 – 1 360 51.42 267 51.42-38.14 Mae West 3 – 3 – 1 312 44.57 289 44.57-41.28 Claudette Colbert 2 – 5 – 0 215 30.71 384 30.71-54.85 Irene Dunne 1 – 6 – 0 174 24.85 430 24.85-61.42 Joan Crawford 0 – 7- 0 125 17.85 479 17.85-68.42

Group AE

Week 1

10:00 am Alicia SIlverstone vs Cathy Lee Crosby

2:00 pm Demi Moore vs Susan Sarandon

6:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Sharon Stone

8:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Meryl Streep

