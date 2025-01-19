So, I Guess No Kamala Heiress?

Biden could’ve resigned to give her the historic slot (heh), but he suffers from Intention Deficit Disorder.

“You know what? Let me say something about this,” Harris said amid the disruption at the Reno event.

“We are here because we are fighting for a democracy,” the vice president fumed. “Fighting for a democracy.

“And understand the difference here, understand the difference here, moving forward, moving forward, understand the difference here,” Harris rambled.

“What we are looking at is a difference in this election – let’s move forward and see where we are because on the issue, for example, freedom [i.e., fweedom] of choice …” the Democratic nominee continued as the heckling intensified, interrupting her yet again.

“That’s OK. That’s alright. That’s OK,” Harris said as her supporters drowned out the protest.

Hours earlier, during a speech in Phoenix, the Democratic nominee for president was interrupted multiple times by anti-Israel protesters.

“Hey guys, you know what? Here’s the thing …“ Harris said, addressing the demonstrators.

“Let’s talk for a moment about Gaza,” she continued. “We all want this war to end and to get the hostages out, and I will work on it full-time when I am elected president.”