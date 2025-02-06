I’m Still Bored, So Here’s This Posted by Oppo on 6 February 2025, 3:30 pm For FrankJ and Bob B: God is good! God is Great! And if I remember correctly from my catechism (sorry, other faiths): Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ will come again. Allelujiah Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Maybe he’ll bring donuts this time. .spudnuts to be exact. He could turn one loaf of bread into 8 billion of them, one for each person but I would like to have at least two. God willing of course.
Praise for creative boredom!!! (A Trinitarian exclamation)…
I love me some Bob B.
I’m sure FrankJ does, too.
After he preformed the miracle of the loaves and fishes did he come back each day to repeat it?
Just asking.
For some welfare recipients.
God is Good!
God is Great!
Let us thank Him
For our Fate!
(Shout out to all the Calvinists.)
Just don’t use the Arabic for God is Great.
Just saying.
In case there are still employed Feds listening.