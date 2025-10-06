Babesleaga Group AI : Week 1 Results and Standings

Hi guys, still no word on my computer. Last I heard I got a text saying they were working on it this past Saturday. Fingers crossed I can get on Monday so we just miss one day. But you never know.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Ann-Margaret1 – 0 – 08080.002080.00 – 20.00
Bernadette Peters1 – 0 – 07474.003274.00 – 32.00
Donna Douglas1 – 0 – 06363.005063.00 – 50.00
Jayne Mansfield1 – 0 – 06161.005361.00 – 53.00
Catherine Deneuve0 – 1 – 05353.006153.00 – 61.00
Virginia Madsen0 – 1 – 05050.006350.00 – 63.00
Joan Collins0 – 1 – 03232.007432.00 – 74.00
Julie Newmar0 – 1 – 02222.008022.00 – 80.00

Week 2 (Whenever that may start)

  • 10.00 am Donna Douglas vs Bernadette Peters
  • 2:00 pm Julie Newmar vs Joan Collins
  • 6:00 pm Virginia Madsen vs Catherine Deneuve
  • 8:00 pm Ann-Margaret vs Jayne Mansfield

