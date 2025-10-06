Babesleaga Group AI : Week 1 Results and Standings

Hi guys, still no word on my computer. Last I heard I got a text saying they were working on it this past Saturday. Fingers crossed I can get on Monday so we just miss one day. But you never know.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Ann-Margaret
|1 – 0 – 0
|80
|80.00
|20
|80.00 – 20.00
|Bernadette Peters
|1 – 0 – 0
|74
|74.00
|32
|74.00 – 32.00
|Donna Douglas
|1 – 0 – 0
|63
|63.00
|50
|63.00 – 50.00
|Jayne Mansfield
|1 – 0 – 0
|61
|61.00
|53
|61.00 – 53.00
|Catherine Deneuve
|0 – 1 – 0
|53
|53.00
|61
|53.00 – 61.00
|Virginia Madsen
|0 – 1 – 0
|50
|50.00
|63
|50.00 – 63.00
|Joan Collins
|0 – 1 – 0
|32
|32.00
|74
|32.00 – 74.00
|Julie Newmar
|0 – 1 – 0
|22
|22.00
|80
|22.00 – 80.00
Week 2 (Whenever that may start)
- 10.00 am Donna Douglas vs Bernadette Peters
- 2:00 pm Julie Newmar vs Joan Collins
- 6:00 pm Virginia Madsen vs Catherine Deneuve
- 8:00 pm Ann-Margaret vs Jayne Mansfield
You’re kidding right? You and I know perfectly well NOTHING ever goes right on a Monday.
The silicon chip inside my head gets switched to overload.
If I was ready to call it a “life”, not yet though, I would go to Silicon Valley carrying a huge MAGA sign everywhere.