Babesleaga Group AI : Week 1 Results and Standings

Hi guys, still no word on my computer. Last I heard I got a text saying they were working on it this past Saturday. Fingers crossed I can get on Monday so we just miss one day. But you never know.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Julie Newmar

Ann-Mararet 102 votes · 102 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Donna Douglas

Virginia Madsen 113 votes · 113 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Bernadette Peters

Joan Collins 106 votes · 106 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Jayne Mansfield

Catherine Deneuve 114 votes · 114 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Ann-Margaret 1 – 0 – 0 80 80.00 20 80.00 – 20.00 Bernadette Peters 1 – 0 – 0 74 74.00 32 74.00 – 32.00 Donna Douglas 1 – 0 – 0 63 63.00 50 63.00 – 50.00 Jayne Mansfield 1 – 0 – 0 61 61.00 53 61.00 – 53.00 Catherine Deneuve 0 – 1 – 0 53 53.00 61 53.00 – 61.00 Virginia Madsen 0 – 1 – 0 50 50.00 63 50.00 – 63.00 Joan Collins 0 – 1 – 0 32 32.00 74 32.00 – 74.00 Julie Newmar 0 – 1 – 0 22 22.00 80 22.00 – 80.00

Week 2 (Whenever that may start)