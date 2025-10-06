I didn’t do it. Nobody saw me. You can’t prove a thing.
Have I ever? Have I ever!!!
No, I never looked up a girl’s skirt in high school…no sir, it wasn’t me.
In the back seat, nudge nudge…
I absolutely would never – I’m a good lad, I am…
I think we both know the answer to that question.
Not since never
No, I’ve never seriously thought about starting some kind of Spanish Inquisition against Mexico and Central America..but the chances are never 0%.
I have not – but my veterinarian doesn’t believe me.
Not since modern cell phones and the Internet.
Hell Yes I ever. I ever every chance I get, which, to be honest, is not as often as it used to be.
No, but I do Tinker when I get the Chance.
Turn two, and call me in the morning…
I would like the opportunity to consult legal counsel before responding to this question.
Only in the still of the night when it’s too darn hot and I feel that I’ve got you under my skin. You do something to me, so don’t fence me in because I get a kick out of you.
Sir, this is a cheese shop.
Have I ever seen the rain? Yes I have but rarely.
Have I ever spent a nite in jail?
No….but I did spend a nite at a Holiday Inn Express once.
Have You Ever?
Been Mellow? Yes, yes I have.
Never at dusk.
No, but I am open to and hoping to.
Also, I’ve never been to England
but I kinda like the Beatles. I headed for Las Vegas but
only made it out to Needles.
Have I ever considered writing less bs on IMAO? Nope, and I would swear on Reagan’s grave.
Don’t know, but I got right now.
