Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/15/2025 : New Matches for 10/22/2025

Hi guys, new feature, we will be labeling the top 16 Girls position in the overall standings. Just some more info for your enjoyment.

Results for 10/15/2025

Maud AdamsNo PreferenceKristina Wayborn
152340

Tina HudsonNo PreferenceCarmen du Sautoy
192111

New Matches for 10/22/2025

Match 1

Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs (9) Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Francoise Therry1 – 4 – 0200 – 7 – 729
Chew Mee

Actress:Francoise Therry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(9) Tanya Roberts4 – 1 – 0731 – 3 – 501
Stacey Sutton

Actress:Tanya Roberts
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.

Tanya Roberts

Who do you prefer?
41 votes · 41 answers
Match 2

Grace Jones (May Day) vs (1) Barcbara Bach (Anya Amasova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Grace Jones0 – 5 – 091 – 25 – 968
May Day

Actress:Grace Jones
Nationality:Jamaican
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.[/quote]

Grace Jones

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(1) Barbara Bach5 – 0 – 01059 – 4 – 152
Anya Amasova

Actress:Barbara Bach
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach

Who do you prefer?
44 votes · 44 answers
One Comment

