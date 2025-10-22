Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/15/2025 : New Matches for 10/22/2025

Hi guys, new feature, we will be labeling the top 16 Girls position in the overall standings. Just some more info for your enjoyment.

Results for 10/15/2025

Maud Adams No Preference Kristina Wayborn 152 3 40

Tina Hudson No Preference Carmen du Sautoy 192 1 11

New Matches for 10/22/2025

Match 1

Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs (9) Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)

Contestant Record Total Scores Francoise Therry 1 – 4 – 0 200 – 7 – 729

Chew Mee

Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Synopsis: Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores (9) Tanya Roberts 4 – 1 – 0 731 – 3 – 501

Stacey Sutton

Actress: Tanya Roberts Nationality: American Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985) Synopsis: Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.

Tanya Roberts

Match 2

Grace Jones (May Day) vs (1) Barcbara Bach (Anya Amasova)

Contestant Record Total Scores Grace Jones 0 – 5 – 0 91 – 25 – 968

May Day



Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond's chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.

Grace Jones

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores (1) Barbara Bach 5 – 0 – 0 1059 – 4 – 152

Anya Amasova

Actress: Barbara Bach Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Synopsis: Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach