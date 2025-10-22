Straight Line of the Day: New Methods of Assisted Suicide: … Posted by Oppo on 22 October 2025, 12:00 pm i.e., going to a Muslim country and doing everything they prohibit. 1
…or the preferred econo-method: (flying is just too unsafe nowadays)
Walk into any Left Wing protest wearing an IMAO cap…..or a MAGA cap.
Mock the Emu…
…: I hang out in Chinatown.
They would just feed you some fish scraps there and then send you to VietNam Town.
Marry a redhead.
Makes me wonder what happens when a red headed dude marries a red headed dude or when a red headed woman marries a red headed woman. 🤔
There are likely websites dedicated to those topics, but I think I’ll avoid adding them to my search history.
I will research it during the next boring football game but not until.
Tell a woman to calm down.
Elect AOC
Get a job as Katie Porter’s assistsnt.
Stand between Bernie Sanders and a microphone.
Stand between tankdemon and… well, just about anything he aims to get to…
Stand between Hunter Biden and his Dealer with the last 8ball.
Pick up a gig as Spinal Tap’s drummer.
Refuse to hand out Halloween candy in Portland OR.
Move to Canada.
Or Odessa, Tx
Fentanyl, according to St. George of Floydistan