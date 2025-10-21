Straight Line of the Day: Anyone Want Some Louvre Jewelry, Cheap? Posted by Oppo on 21 October 2025, 12:00 pm Didn’t quite think through what to do with it once we got it. 1
I somehow got juked into buying some cheap looking jewelry from them and it turned out it came from J.C. Penny.
“History schmistory – chop it and drop it, then get the hell out of town…”
I’m boycotting France.
Dammit Gem, I’m a doctor, not a lapidary.
Put down the vodka and surgical knife Bones and slowly back away.
No thanks, I get all my jewelry from Dollar Tree, now that Big Lots closed. You just know it’s quality jewelry when it comes affixed to 1″ cardboard squares. Some ointment to clear up the green ear lobes is a nice accessory gift too. So no, don’t need that Louvre junk.
I’ll take some, I want to look like royalty at the next No Kings protest.
I will pay top lucre from the Louvre haul for Favre’s SB ring.