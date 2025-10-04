Imagine My Surprise

Posted by on

Who are the Marians?

In America, the members of the Congregation are perhaps best known for their work promoting the message of Divine Mercy …. They are also known for their devotion to Mary Immaculate, dedication to praying for the poor souls in Purgatory, and active service to the Church.

I should have researched them before joining.

I thought, you know …

Oppo, high priest.

It says here to say three Alan Hale Marys.

1

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.