Salute to Walrus

For struggling through all kinds of computer nuttery, failery, and possibly hackery, to get back online to post Walruskkkchatter …

“Am I interrupting?”

… and all those viewer interactive features.

… And I found this in the photo archives while I was searching using the word “good”:

Which made me laugh again. So I searched for the word “bad,” and this is what I got:

Why that is “bad” I don’t know, but we live in an Opposite Day kind of world.

They won’t convince me that’s bad, and they won’t convince Walrus to give up.

Here is a bonus golf joke that I saw today. But Walrus may have posted it before:

A man had two of the best tickets for the Masters golf tournament. As he sits down, another man comes along and asks if anyone is sitting in the seat next to him. “No”, he says, “the seat is empty.”



“This is incredible!” said the man, “I can’t believe this seat isn’t occupied. Who in their right mind would have a seat like this, the biggest golfing event of the whole world, and not use it?”



He says, “Well, actually, the seat belongs to me. My wife always would come with me, but she just passed away. This is the first Masters we haven’t been to together since we got married.”



“Oh… I’m sorry to hear that. That’s terrible. Seems a shame to let it go to waste. I guess you couldn’t find someone else? A relative, a friend, or even a neighbor to take the seat?”



The man shakes his head slowly from side to side, his eyes on the green.



“No. They’re all at her funeral today.”