Straight Line of the Day: Ideas To Make IMAO More Up-To-Date, In Step With the Modern World

  • Take hostages, then release them. Repeat.
  • Require Digital ID to view any page — or to press any key on your keyboard — or to turn on or off your computer, because Digital IDs are tight.
  • Require captchas to view any captcha. Endless loop!
  • AI. Lots of AI. In fact, too much AI. Like oregano. A little goes a long way.
  • Bitcoin. Lots of Bitcoin. For the virtual vending machines.
  • Replace Oppo with Appo. Might save money and do something.
  • ???
  • Profit!
  • Judge intern applicants on their accomplishments (just kidding).
  • Get liberal Bionic Woman to stop teaching kids about the “Gulf of Mexico.”
  • Start teaching the Bionic Woman about Long Circuits.
  • Do not submerge Bionic Woman in water. (Does this apply to any fluid? Unclear.)
  • She may be bipolar; she’s on lithium (heh).
  • Cease using the following technology to post weekly Hootenanny to those within earshot:

  • As Trump shows, avoid earshot.
  • Eliminating turntables will give interns who were hired as “subtle lifters” more free time.

  4. Moth eaten and retro are not necessarily synonymous.

    Move to Europe. They’re hours ahead of us, a whole year come Jan 1st.

    Tell Lawrence Welk to tone it down a bit, the overly peppy music is leading to snapping fingers occasionally hitting the thumb up button.

