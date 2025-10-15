Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/1/2025 : New matches for 10/15/2025

Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.