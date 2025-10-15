Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 10/1/2025 : New matches for 10/15/2025

Kind of back to normal but it looks like a purchase of an excel subscription will probably have to be taken out. Damn you Microsoft.
Results for 10/1/2025
|Madelaine Smith
|No Preference
|Angela Scoular
|175
|0
|12
|Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|Cassandra Harris
|173
|2
|10
Matches for 10/15/2025
Match 1
Maud Adams (Andrea Adams, Octopussy) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maud Adams
|3 – 2 – 0
|683 – 6 – 447
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kristina Wayborn
|2 – 3 – 0
|509 – 4 – 479
Actress: Kristina Wayborn Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.
Match 2
Tina Hudson (Bianca) vs Carmen du Sautoy (Saida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tina Hudson
|3 – 2 – 0
|698 – 9 – 421
Actress: Tina Hudson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carmen du Sautoy
|1 – 4 – 0
|257 – 20 – 761
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
I won’t be happy until there’s an Octopuppy….
Biden:
“Octopenis was a bad dude”!