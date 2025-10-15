Welcome to IMAO! Science Stuff: Looks My Investment Went Poof Posted by Oppo on 15 October 2025, 11:00 am From 9 1/2 years ago: To Boldly Go Posted by Harvey on 2 April 2016, 12:00 pm A group of Silicon Valley billionaires are planning to build a base on the moon within the next 10 years. That seems extreme. Most people fleeing the California Idiocracy usually stop when they get to Texas. 1
I hope you weren’t expecting too much of a “poof” when your investment hits the moon – not much atmosphere there to properly express it…
That’s good news for a change because that huge sign that was put on the moon about 10 years by unknown person(s) that gave a lot of us Nukers a lot of inspiration needs some maintenance…looks like laser holes in it, by unknowns, and vulgar Lunar Graffiti.