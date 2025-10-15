Straight Line of the Day: Why Would You Go Into Detroit Unarmed? Posted by Oppo on 15 October 2025, 12:00 pm 1
Why would I even go in armed?
🤔
“Because the NBA won’t allow weapons in the locker rooms …” – an unnamed NBA player
I bet Basketball Jones said that.🏀
Heavily drugged.
I’m 30k feet in the air in an aluminum tube travelling at 500+ miles an hour.
Why would you go anywhere unarmed?
Especially a public restroom in say …Detroit. No cameras. ☠️
Only one reason I can think of: Because you have well-armed bodyguards.
I got moves like Neo. With a bad case of vertigo.
My name is Chuck Norris and I’m all out of dental floss.
I’m a public gathering to public gathering ammo salesman.
Seeking war and carnage as a homesick, insomniac Palestinian immigrant.