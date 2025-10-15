9 Comments

  7. I got moves like Neo. With a bad case of vertigo.

    My name is Chuck Norris and I’m all out of dental floss.

    I’m a public gathering to public gathering ammo salesman.

    Seeking war and carnage as a homesick, insomniac Palestinian immigrant.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.