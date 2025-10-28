These People Were Just Asking For a Limerick

Katie Porter’s Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence, It’s As Bad As You’d Expect. Will It Matter in Election?
Red State | October 25, 2025 | Jennifer Oliver O’Connell

Matthew Hoffman, the ex-husband of former Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, reportedly suffered the indignity (and injury) of having Porter pour boiling potatoes over his head.

Jennifer Oliver O’Connell sat

And wrote a story about Portly . . . who’s fat:

In the story of O’Connell’s

Portly went full McDonald’s:

And said “Would you like fries with that?”

Will it matter in the election

If her ex-husband couldn’t get an erection?

An X-rato ex-mato

It’s one hot potato —

A hot head, in a downward direction.

