It Makes our Intern “18 and Over” Volleyball Tournament Without Volleyballs Look Tame by Comparison

Prince Andrew hosted Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein at Royal Lodge
BBC | 28 Oct 2025
The trio visited the Windsor mansion as part of his daughter Beatrice’s masked ball 18th birthday celebrations in 2006, two months after a US arrest warrant had been issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.
Epstein was arrested by police in Florida eight days after the event.
Masked Ball huh? I’m just wondering if I wear a Schumer mask 👻 for Halloween this year if some crazed Left Winger will shoot me.
One last party.
I’m sure everything was done in a proper manner, stiff upper lip and all that…
Sounds like a “I let you play with mine, now let me play with yours” situation.