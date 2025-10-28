- He doesn’t understand the word “Midst.”
- He doesn’t understand the word “Hygiene.”
- He’s not buying a round when it’s his turn. Makes obscure gestures instead.
- Probably wearing the same clothes you’ve seen him in every other time.
- Periwig askew.
- No credit card.
Has a particularly biting wit…
Can barely keep himself together…
Known as “The King of Funk”, for obvious reasons…
Thinks Nancy Pelosi is HOT… keeps trying to hit on her at parties…
Well you just described my entire office. Which leads me to:
Public Service Straight Line: How Can You Tell if There’s a Zombie in Your Midst? They work in Public Service.
Complained about the lack of food in Washington DC.
Looks like everybody else in Seattle, except they don’t have any drugs on them.
They brag about their Prius.
They keep asking if someone can sew some different private parts on.
Hygiene?
Reminds me of all the hot babes in HS constantly yelling at me….”Hi Gene”!!!
💕
How Can You Tell if There’s a Zombie in Your Midst?
Hang a human head with an explosive charge inside of it on a hook and see which zombie takes the bait.
You’ve elected a Democrat in your last election.
Biden:
“Hey jack, I’m not a zombie. Real zombies don’t wear diapers man.”
I go to one of my House reps town hall meetings. They’re everywhere!
I won’t tell, if you won’t…