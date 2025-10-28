Public Service Straight Line: How Can You Tell if There’s a Zombie in Your Midst?

  • He doesn’t understand the word “Midst.”
  • He doesn’t understand the word “Hygiene.”
  • He’s not buying a round when it’s his turn. Makes obscure gestures instead.
  • Probably wearing the same clothes you’ve seen him in every other time.
  • Periwig askew.
  • No credit card.

