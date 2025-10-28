Welcome to IMAO! Worst Ploughing Ever Posted by Oppo on 28 October 2025, 11:00 am “Clem, I think we should have a blade in the ground.” “Clem, I think we should be going that way . . . towards our own property.” “Clem, I think ‘plowing’ is spelled with a ‘W’.” “Will you hush up, Nebediah? Sun’s going down.”
Clem: “You always have wondered what happened to your mother. Well, I buried her right here. I had to, she was chasing me with a sawed off shotgun. “
“If I say it’s ploughing, it’s ploughing, ya stupid git!”
I think Clem is short for Clementine, Neb’s beloved wife there in the wagon:
“Neb, it’s spelled with a “gh”, just like the dough I’m carrying in this basket. Now shut your mouth or you won’t get to put any buns in my oven tonight!”
My motto is, “We plow deep while others sleep.”
That’s what she said.