Welcome to IMAO! Worst Ploughing Ever

“Clem, I think we should have a blade in the ground.”

“Clem, I think we should be going that way . . . towards our own property.”

“Clem, I think ‘plowing’ is spelled with a ‘W’.”

“Will you hush up, Nebediah? Sun’s going down.”

  3. I think Clem is short for Clementine, Neb’s beloved wife there in the wagon:

    “Neb, it’s spelled with a “gh”, just like the dough I’m carrying in this basket. Now shut your mouth or you won’t get to put any buns in my oven tonight!”

