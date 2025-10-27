By All Means: Let’s Make Everything About Race, Not Qualifications

So tired of this.

NAACP: White Democrat Voters ‘Will Not Vote for Black Candidates’

Hot Air | October 26, 2025 | Larry Elder

The Supreme Court is considering a Louisiana redistricting case that could have a greater impact on U.S House of Representatives seats than the Texas and California “gerrymandering” maneuvers combined.

The New York Times wrote, “Democrats would be in danger of losing around a dozen majority-minority [[[ translate, please? ]]] districts across the South if the court struck down part of the Voting Rights Act.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller tweeted, “How many people just realized that Dems had as many as 20 extra seats based on years of unconstitutional race-based gerrymandering?”

For the purpose of “racial justice” under the Voting Rights Act, Democrat legislatures and politicians created several “majority-minority” [[[ ? ]]] districts in order to elect black and Hispanic congressional members. The Supreme Court will rule on whether these districts violate equal protection under the Constitution.

ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Sophia Lin Lakin, who supports these majority-minority districts, said: “Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has been a critical tool in safeguarding the promise that people of color