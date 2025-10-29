Pauli Want a Crackup?

“I say two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time.”

“And I say you’re full of it!”

The two car brothers fought, as brothers often do.

Kostecki was uninjured in the shunt but it’s unclear if the car will be able to be fixed.

“Obviously clipped the tyre bundle and the splitter was a bit damaged and it went under the front wheels and I went straight in head first.

“The boys and girls have got a lot of work to do. Hopefully we can get it back out but it’s not looking so good.”

— Jargon from:

Bystanders injured as Kostecki crash ends Gold Coast qualifying
Speedcafe | 24 October 2025 | Stefan Bartholomaeus

  2. I hit a deer the other day. The fact that it was a deer was made abundantly clear when I called my insurance company to get a repair settlement. They asked if I had gotten the ID and insurance information for the other party involved in the accident.

