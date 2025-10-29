Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 10/22/2025 : New Matches for 10/29/2025

Closing in on Halloween, everyone got their costumes ready?
Result for 10/22/2025
|Tanya Roberts
|No Preference
|Francoise Therry
|228
|0
|20
|Barbara Bach
|No Preference
|Grace Jones
|275
|0
|4
New Matches for 10/28/2025
Match 1
(16) Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberley Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Sue Vanner
|3 – 2 – 0
|623 – 6 – 500
Actress: Sue Vanner Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mary Stovin
|2 – 3 – 0
|611 – 12 – 483
Actress: Mary Stövin Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.
Match 2
(6) Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Caroline Munro
|5 – 0 – 0
|726 – 11 – 307
Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Fiona Fullerton
|2 – 3 – 0
|532 – 11 – 637
Actress: Fiona Fullerton Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.