Straight Line Theorem of the Day: There Is a Direct Correlation Between… Posted by Oppo on 29 October 2025, 12:00 pm
There Is a direct correlation between… imminent disaster and Leon’s girth…
There is a direct correlation between research dollars allocated and out of control faculty Christmas parties that result in misdemeanor charges.
There is a direct correlation between intern dressing room lock malfunctions and Walrus sightings.
But I have a key.
There Is an inverse correlation between…
the number of weapons available to the inquisitors and the imminence of the Spanish Inquisition…
I was not expecting that.
No one ever does.
There is a direct correlation between the straightness of the line, and the curvature of the punch
There is a direct correlation between the number of times I post on a SLOTD and my lack of work ethic.
There Is a direct correlation between… the earnestness of Oppo’s entreaties and the rapidity of Mika’s restraining orders…
. . . the sound of Schumer’s or McConnell’s voice and the mute button
. . . the Pelosi family and higher liquor store profits
. . . AOC and not selected again on The Dating Game
. . . Epstein and not killing himself
There Is a direct correlation between… the proliferation of internet idiocy and the validation of Godwin’s Law…
I blame the Neo Nazis’ 100%.
There Is a Direct Correlation Between…
The Bidens and the Drug Cartels.
There Is a direct correlation between…
Bismark and a herring.
Can you be more specific?
A Red Herring?
Off script.
There Is a direct correlation between…
Going out on Halloween wearing a Trump mask and risk getting shot by some crazed Left Winger….and going out wearing a Biden mask.
Leaving a cake out in the rain and not being able to take it
Supercalifragilistic and expialidocious
Your saying goodbye when I say hello