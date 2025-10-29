Uh-Oh: I Hope FrnakJ Doesn’t Find Out

Microsoft Teams will start snitching to your boss when you’re not in the office — and this update is coming in December

www.tomsguide.com | 10/24/2025 | Jason England

Teams will start tracking office attendance and yes, your boss will know.

Microsoft Teams is about to deal a heavy blow to those who like to work from home for peace and quiet. In a new feature update rolling out December 2025, the platform will track a worker’s location using the office Wi-Fi, to see whether you’re actually there or not. [[[ Shrodinger? Are you here? ]]]

From a boss’ perspective, this would eliminate any of that confusion as to where your team actually is. But for those people who have found their own sanctuary of peaceful productivity by working from home, consider this a warning that Teams is about to tattle on you.

How does it tattle?

As per the Microsoft 365 roadmap: “When users connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi, Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.” And the location of that worker will apparently update automatically upon connecting.